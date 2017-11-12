Fort Wayne MBB Wins Home Opener Over Defiance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball cruised to a 114-59 victory over Defiance on Sunday (Nov. 12) afternoon at the Gates Sports Center. The win is Fort Wayne’s 10th straight victory in a home opener.

The Mastodons wore special red and yellow shooting shirts and shoes to honor all active military personnel and veterans for their service as part of Veterans Day weekend.

All 12 Mastodons had a field goal in the contest. Senior Bryson Scott recorded 21 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds in 22 minutes. He was one of five ‘Dons in double-digits. Kason Harrell pitched in 17 points, Matt Weir added 16, Xzavier Taylor totaled 11 points and Jordon King also added 11.

Fort Wayne scored exactly 57 points in both halves. They finished 44-of-74 (59.5 percent) from the floor. It is Fort Wayne’s most field goals in a game since recording 52 against Purdue North Central on Jan. 2, 2016.

Jairus Stevens (7), Chris Rollins (6) and Jordan Coblin (5) each scored their first collegiate points.

The Mastodons opened a 13-0 lead and never looked back. Fort Wayne recorded eight dunks in the game.

Fort Wayne improves to 1-1. The ‘Dons are back in action on Wednesday (Nov. 15) against Delaware State. The game will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Tip is set for 7 p.m.