Whitley County dedicates new Vietnam War Memorial

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Officials formally dedicated the new Vietnam War Memorial in Columbia City.

The memorial sits on the square of the Whitley County Courthouse at the corner of Van Buren and Chauncy Streets.

The names of 15 Whitley County residents who were killed in action during the war were read aloud to a gathered crowd.

The memorial, which was installed in June, made national headlines for a misspelling on one of the benches. All that aside, several individuals spoke to a crowd Saturday about the impact of veterans and those who served from Whitley County.

The Columbia City memorial is made from the same type of stone as the Washington, D.C. memorial.

