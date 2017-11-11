Volunteer firefighter fatally struck in southwestern Indiana

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (AP) — State police say a volunteer firefighter was killed at a southwestern Indiana crash scene when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by an intoxicated firefighter.

Police say 27-year-old Kendall Murphy of Montgomery was among three volunteer firefighters who had arrived Friday night in their personal vehicles to help after a crash in rural Daviess County. That’s when the truck driven 26-year-old Colby Blake of Cannelburg crashed into the parked vehicles and struck Murphy.

State police Sgt. Philip Hensley says Murphy died at the scene. Hensley says Blake was arrested with a blood-alcohol level of 0.21 percent — more than double the state’s legal limit.

Blake was jailed on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

