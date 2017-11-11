Urban League hosts annual gala extravaganza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a packed room at the Grand Wayne Center Saturday night for the annual Fort Wayne Urban League Gala Extravaganza.

The event is a chance to recognize and honor community partners, corporate sponsors, and volunteers.

The Fort Wayne Urban League empowers individuals in the community to move toward greater independence and self-sufficiency by providing mentoring education, support, and advocacy. The group also works to secure civil rights.

Saturday night’s featured guest was national radio host Joe Madison of the Morning with Madison program on SiriusXM Radio.

The gala also recognized Joe Jordan from the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club, John Sampson from Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, Renetta Williams from Allen County Health Visions, and Marilyn Townsend of CVC Communication.

WANE-TV is a proud sponsor of the event and NewsChannel 15’s Terra Brantley was the event’s emcee.