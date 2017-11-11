Trine finishes regular season 10-0 with win over Olivet

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – 6-4 no more.

Trine completes the perfect 10-0 regular season with a commanding win over Olivet on Saturday, 28-6. They are heading to the DIII Tournament – their next opponent will be revealed Sunday. After several 6-4 years, the Thunder made a commitment in the offseason that’s paying off now.

Quarterback Evan Wyse finished 7-of-13 for 89 yards. He also had 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Running back Lamar Carswell carried the ball 23 times for 183 yards and a touchdown.