Tech Stops Lakers in Rout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 14-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team won its third game in a row on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Wright State Lake, 114-47, at the Schaefer Center to open a six-game home stand.

Keanna Gary led all players with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Kendall Knapke and Haley Cook had 16 points each, with the former adding eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks while the latter chipped in seven assists, three steals and five rebounds. DeAnn Kauffman had 11 points while all 13 players that dressed scored in the game. Rachel Bell dished out a career-high 11 assists while Isis Parker grabbed nine rebounds.

The Lakers would take the first lead of the game on their very first possession with a three-pointer from Nicole Fogt, but the Warriors would respond with a 9-0 run, with Gary scoring six of the nine points during the stretch. Tech would then close out the first quarter on another 9-0 run to take a 27-10 lead into the break.

The Orange and Black would continue to dominate in the second quarter, using an 11-3 run to extend their lead to 40-14 at the 6:18 mark in the period. A 14-0 spurt from the hosts would increase their lead to 54-16 at the 3:12 mark and they headed into the locker room up 61-20.

Wright State Lake would get some momentum to start the third as they opened up the second half on a 5-0 run, but the Warriors would respond quickly by going on yet another 9-0 spurt to extend their advantage to 78-27.

Coach Jessie Biggs would empty the bench in the final quarter en route to a 27-14 period, with Jenna Szostak and Joselyne Bobos combining to score 14 of the team’s points while the Warriors cruised to the 114-47 win.

Tech (4-1) returns to action Sunday as they host Carlow in a nonconference matchup. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.