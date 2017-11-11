Scott’s career-high 31 not enough for Mastodons in opener at Oakland

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Senior Bryson Scott scored a career-high 31 points on Friday (Nov. 10) evening but the Fort Wayne Mastodons fell 85-71 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the season opener for both clubs.

Oakland opened a double-digit lead with six minutes left in the first half. They expanded their lead from there thanks to 17 points in the first half by Illinois transfer Kendrick Nunn. Scott matched Nunn point-for-point as Scott scored 17 points of his own in the first 20 minutes. Nunn totaled 36 points for the game.

The Golden Grizzlies, picked to win the Horizon League in the preseason poll, made 22-of-28 from the free throw line. The ‘Dons were 14-of-17 from the charity stripe.

Freshmen Dylan Carl, Matt Weir and Cameron Benford each scored their first collegiate points. Carl had six and Weir and Benford each had three.

Scott’s 31 topped the 27 he scored at Stetson and at home Denver last year. John Konchar finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to earn his 30th career double-double.

The ‘Dons are back in action on Sunday (Nov. 12) in the 2017-18 home opener. Tip at Gates against Defiance is set for 4:30 p.m. It is a doubleheader with the women’s basketball team, as the women host Loyola Chicago at 2 p.m.