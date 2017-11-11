Lutheran Hospital Remembers Loved Ones in Holiday Display

Lutheran Health Remembrance Trees View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Lutheran Hospital Remembrance Tree Display Lutheran Hospital Remembrance Tree Display Lutheran Hospital Remembrance Tree Display Lutheran Hospital Remembrance Tree Display Lutheran Hospital Remembrance Tree Display Lutheran Hospital Remembrance Tree Display

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Lutheran Hospital is commemorating loved ones during the holiday season with remembrance trees

Lutheran Hospital invited the public to place a personalized memorial ornament on one of the remembrance trees Saturday during an open house. The event included holiday music, memory-making activities for kids, followed by a special dedication.

The ornaments will remain on the trees until after the new year and then families can pick up their ornaments and take them home.

This is the ninth year for the hospital’s Remembrance Tree display.