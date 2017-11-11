Kokomo teen killed in Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Friday night at approximately 9:56 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Cassville Road, in which a Kokomo teen died.

A preliminary crash investigation by Trooper A.J. Coffee revealed that William Stonestreet II, 18, Kokomo, IN was driving a 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup truck eastbound on Cassville Road, approaching U.S. 31. Stonestreet safely crossed the southbound lanes of U.S. 31, but pulled into the path of a northbound 2004 International semi-tractor. The Dodge was hit in the passenger side by the semi-tractor. The semi-tractor, which was driven by Kenneth Williamson, 52, Columbus, OH, was pulling a box trailer.

Williamson was not injured. Stonestreet was flown from the crash scene to an Indianapolis hospital with life threatening injuries. Unfortunately he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation. At this time, neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected as having contributed to the crash.

Trooper Coffee was assisted at the scene by Miami County EMA, Trooper Todd Trottier, Trooper Dustin Rutledge, and Trooper Aaron Schall.

-The Indiana State Police, Peru District, contributed to this report-