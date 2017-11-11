Jefferson Pointe lights city’s “tallest” Christmas Tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the flip of a switch Jefferson Pointe ushered in the Christmas season with the annual lighting of Fort Wayne’s “tallest” Christmas Tree.

The tree was first lit in red, white, and blue to honor veterans Saturday – Veterans Day. Then, after going dark for a minute, it was light in traditional colors to hundreds of onlookers.

The tree is synchronized to Christmas music and lights will dance and dart after half-hour between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. nightly. After Christmas the tree will be synced with party music to welcome in the New Year.

Santa Claus also made a special appearance Saturday, taking time out of his busiest time at the North Pole to greet children and families.

The event also featured live music by School of Rock.