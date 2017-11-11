FAME preps for big fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mission of FAME is to foster and perpetuate creativity through multicultural arts education. Fundraising events, like the one coming up, have helped the organization carry on that vision for more than three decades. Ann Gordon, the Board President of FAME and “T” Irmscher the Executive Director joined First News for more information.

FAME has been working with children and educators for over 30 years now and fundraising and grants are the ways in which we support their programs.

FAME is having a fundraising event on November 16, 2017 at Sweetwater, 6-9 p.m. Their goal is to raise $10,000. Funds raised support the FAME’s Visiting Artist Program which will feature Australia and Oceania in March 2018, FAME programs such as FAME Camp, the FAME Festival, visiting artists program and more.

Call (260) 247-7325 or click here.