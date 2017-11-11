Carroll to perform Broadway show Mary Poppins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll Performing Arts Department has been delighting audiences with power vocals, music and thrilling stage productions for years. And this fall is no different. Next week the group will present the Broadway show, Mary Poppins.

For more on their fall musical Jill Jeran and Director Steve Pearson joined First News.

Mary Poppins is the story of the Banks family who live in a big house in London on Cherry Lane. Things are not going well for the family, the children, Jane and Michael, are out of control and are in need of a new nanny. Jane and Michael have their own ideas about what sort of caretaker they should have, while their parents and in particular Mr. Banks are insistent on someone strict for the job. When a mysterious young woman named Mary Poppins appears at their doorstep, the family finds that she’s the answer to their prayers, but in the most peculiar way.

Catch the play at Carroll November 16-18 at 7 p.m. and November 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8.00 for students.

