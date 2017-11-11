Allen County Veterans Day Parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The annual Veterans Day Parade, sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, was held Saturday.

The parade lined up at the corner of State Street and Parnell Avenue and traveled north to the Memorial Coliseum.

Local veterans, emergency response personnel, local organizations and high school marching bands were featured in the parade.

A ceremony was held immediately following in Memorial Hall where Mayor Tom Henry and Michael Hershman, Director at the VA Hospital spoke.