125 trees formally dedicated at Memorial Park for WWI veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 100 trees were formally dedicated to World War I veterans at Memorial Park Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony took place two weeks after the Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club escorted and planted the trees.

The 125 trees honor 125 WWI veterans.

Several people spoke at the event that included a playing of The National Anthem, Taps, and three rifle volleys.

The motorcycle club escorted the trees from Columbia City to Memorial Park in October. The long processional drew out supporters of troops and military veterans as the trees were taken to their spot at Memorial Grove inside the park.

The effort is part of a revitalization of the park.