Mad Ants down Raptors 905 for second straight win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated Raptors 905, 104-77, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night in front of a crowd of 4,994. Stephan Hicks and Walt Lemon Jr. were the high-scorers with 17 points each. Hicks had 12 after the first quarter, while Lemon Jr. was held to just eight points in the first half.

The aforementioned Hicks played all 12 minutes in the first quarter, but shot 5-for-6 from the field, including a highlight-reel dunk in transition that guided the Mad Ants (2-1) to a 27-24 lead. Alfonzo McKinnie helped keep Raptors 905 (1-2) within reach of Fort Wayne with seven points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting effort in the opening frame.

After registering only three seconds of playing time in the first quarter, rookie Je’lon Hornbeak finished the first half with 15 points, including a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line. Hicks was the only other player with double-digit points after 24 minutes with 14. The Mad Ants’ second-quarter performance was good to take a 17-point lead into the locker room.

After holding Long Island to 65 points last time out for Raptors 905, Fort Wayne was sure to not look back after reaching the plateau after a jumper from Hicks at the 9:20 mark in the third quarter tied Long Island’s total. Raptors 905 was held to a 2-for-16 shooting effort from beyond the arc and a 36.6 percent clip on the evening.

“That’s some of the best defense I’ve seen since I’ve been a part of the Mad Ants,” Fort Wayne Head Coach Steve Gansey said. “Holding them to two made 3-point shots was unbelievable.”

Davion Berry and Lorenzo Brown tied for a team-high with 14 points on the night.

Raptors 905 heads to Westchester to take on the Knicks on Sunday, while the Mad Ants will be in action on Saturday in Windy City.