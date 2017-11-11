11/10 Highlight Zone – Regional Championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Six Indiana teams began the the night but only two would walk away with a regional title as Bishop Dwenger and Woodlan each claimed a regional championship while Snider, Angola, Bishop Luers, and Southwood saw their postseason run come to and end.

In the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” Dwenger’s defense dominated an Angola offense that racked up big numbers throughout the season as the Saints earned a 34-0 win on the road. Bishop Dwenger (10-3) will now face Lowell (13-0) next Friday night at 4A semi-state while Angola ends the season 12-1.

In 6A Snider and Carmel added to the long history of playoff football between the two powerhouse programs as the Greyhounds bested the Panthers 22-21 at Spuller Stadium to claim a regional crown. Snider led 21-7 early in the third quarter, but two Willy Schmidt touchdowns sandwiched a Carmel safety to give the Greyhounds a 22-21 lead. Quarterback Michael Haupert led Snider with 145 rushing yards and a score while throwing 2 TD passes. Snider ends the season 11-1 overall.

Fans at Luersfield saw the host Bishop Luers Knights knocked out by Mishawaka Marian 30-7. Norman Knapke connected with Jordan Presley for a 73-yard TD to knot the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, but that would be all the offense Luers would muster as Presley would leave the game with an injury in the second quarter. Luers ends the season 8-5 overall.

In 2A Woodlan made the long drive to Morocco to face North Newton and came away with a 40-26 win. Playing without the program’s all-time leading rusher in Jack Rhoades, it was Amarion Hicks who stepped into the spotlight with 15 carries for 234 yards and three TDs. Woodlan (11-2) will head to 2A no. 1 Eastbrook (13-0) next Friday.

1A football fans that made the trip down to Parker City saw Southwood and Monroe Central battle to the end with the Golden Bears scoring the game-winning TD with 5 seconds to go to knock the Knights out of the playoffs with a 28-21 loss. Southwood finishes the season 11-2 overall.

In the second round of Division VI play in over in Ohio it was Hicksville getting eliminated by Liberty-Benton 60-7.

In Division VII regional semifinal action top-seeded Crestview was upset by Minster 35-32.