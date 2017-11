WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (WANE) – The Komets score three unanswered goals to beat Utah.

Down 2-1 in the second period, Garrett Thompson netted the equalizer. Ryan Culkin and Jamie Schaafsma both scored goals in the third period to pull away and win, 4-2. Komets goalie Michael Houser finished the night with 33 saves.

The Komets and Grizzlies will play again tomorrow night in Utah at 9:05 p.m. Eastern.