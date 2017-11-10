Walmart releases Black Friday details

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart has released details of its plans for Black Friday which will include its best prices of the season according to the retailer.

Shoppers can get an early start as some deals took effect on November 9 and run through November 12. The Rockin’ deals as they’re called are available on walmart.com while supplies last.

Black Friday deals kickoff on Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 23). The majority of Walmart stores’ Black Friday deals, in addition to other great offers, will be available on Walmart.com

In-store event begins at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving day

Walmart stores will be open all day* on Thanksgiving

“There’s only one place to shop this Black Friday – Walmart,” said Steve Bratspies, chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. “Whether a customer shops with us in our stores or online, we know exactly what they will be shopping for, and we will have it. I am proud of our assortment of top items and know we worked to offer them at the absolute best prices and in deeper quantities than the competition. Our associates and stores are more excited than ever and ready to help customers make their Black Friday a success.”

Black Friday Deals Start Nov. 23

To make it easy for customers to leave Walmart with all of the Black Friday deals they’re after, the retailer will have something for everyone – from $1.96 movies to a $998 Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV. This year, Walmart is stocked with hundreds of deals and more availability of each of those event items than ever before. With nearly 10 million toys, more than 25 million DVDs and Blu-ray videos and enough kids’ pajamas that, if stretched from end to end, would reach from Seattle to Miami, shoppers can be confident they’ll get that great Black Friday deal they want at Walmart.

Customers can see all of Walmart’s Black Friday deals by viewing the retailer’s event circular on Walmart.com or the Walmart app.

*Customers should check local stores for hours.