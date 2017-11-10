Trucker airlifted after load shifts, tips semi

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A truck driver was hospitalized after the semi he was driving tipped on an entrance ramp to Interstate 69 in Steuben County early Friday and left him trapped in the cab for an hour.

According to a Steuben County Sheriff’s Department report, Jeremiah L. Bowman, 35, of Rodney, Michigan, was driving a 2014 International tractor-trailer on the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 69 from C.R. 200 West in Steuben County around 8:45 a.m. when the load in the trailer apparently shifted. The movement caused the semi to rollover, police said.

Bowman became pinned in the semi’s cab for an hour, the sheriff’s department said. Rescuers from Angola Fire Department eventually pulled him out, and Bowman was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

Police said the semi was hauling a milk product.

The entrance ramp was shut down for about two hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage.