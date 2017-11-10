Judge sides with Purdue in blocking Boilermakers Beer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Florida businessman says he’ll appeal a judge’s order sought by Purdue University that blocks him from trying to sell Boilermakers Beer.

Paul Parshall of Naples, Florida, tells the (Lafayette) Journal & Courier he hasn’t lined up a brewer to use the name for which he received a trademark from Indiana officials last year as part of his Sports Beer Brewing Co.

A Tippecanoe County judge sided with Purdue by issuing a preliminary injunction against Parshall on Thursday.

An attorney for Purdue argues that the university’s federal trademarks on variations of Purdue, Boilermakers and Boilers override Parshall’s state trademark.

Purdue has worked with People’s Brewing Co. of Lafayette to produce Boiler Gold American Pale Ale, which started being sold at football games and retail locations this fall.

