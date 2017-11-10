IPFW drops season opener at Illinois 64-50

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Freshman Kierstyn Repp scored a game-high 17 points in her first outing for the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team, but it was not enough as the Mastodons dropped their season opener at Illinois 64-50.

Repp’s 17 points are the most by a freshman to start the season since current Mastodon KeShyra McCarver had 22 points, also at Illinois, on Nov. 14, 2014. Repp finished 6-of-12 from the field, including 5-of-11 beyond the arc. Her five three-pointers are the most by a Fort Wayne freshman since Allyson Bunch had six on Dec. 22, 2014 against Oakland.

McCarver also finished in double-digits with 10 points to go along with two steals. De’Jour Young did a little bit of everything for the ‘Dons, finishing with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. In her first game as a Mastodon, freshman Jaelencia Williams just missed a double-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and eight points.

Repp jumped started the ‘Dons, draining a three on their first possession of the game. Illinois scored the next seven points, but Fort Wayne battled back with an 11-2 run to take a 17-11 lead with 4:37 to play in the opening quarter. That would be the largest lead of the game for the Mastodons as Illinois responded with a 15-5 advantage, retaking the lead for good early in the second. The ‘Dons cut the lead back to single digits with five minutes to play in the game, but were unable to pull any closer.

For the game, the Mastodons connected on 18-of-51 (35.3%) from the field, went 9-of-21 (42.9%) beyond the arc and were 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City to host its home opener against Loyola-Chicago Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m.