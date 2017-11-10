Inside Elmhurst: Shuttered school opened for farewell tour

NewsChannel 15 took a tour of Elmhurst High School on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, before it is torn down after sitting vacant for seven years.

Graffiti covers a wall inside Elmhurst High School

A room that appears to have been used for dance or choir practice.

A clock shows the time of 2:49 in one of Elmhurst's hallways.

Dry erase boards on a wall inside one of Elmhurst's locker rooms.

An empty classroom at Elmhurst High School

A note written in chalk from a former student.

A note written in chalk on a blackboard, presumably from a student.

An empty trophy case inside Elmhurst High School.

The student section of the Elmhurst gymnasium.

A curtain hangs in front of the Elmhurst stage that sits at one end of the gymnasium.

Elmhurst's gymnasium looks ready for action.

A "Go Big Red" in the shape of a football helmet adorns a wall.

One of Elmhurst's restrooms

One of Elmhurst's hallways.