Indiana woman gets 40 years in malnourished baby’s death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the neglect death of her malnourished 8-month-old daughter, who weighed just 11 pounds when she died.

Makenzie Shultz was also ordered to spend four years on supervised probation following her release from prison.

A Tippecanoe County jury convicted the Lafayette woman in September on seven charges, including neglect resulting in death and failure to report a dead body.

A coroner found that Shultz’s daughter, Briley Giroux, was emaciated, dehydrated and malnourished, and had likely died several hours before she was brought to a hospital in November 2015.

The baby’s father, Chad A. Giroux Jr., pleaded guilty in January to several charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Information from: Journal and Courier

