Indiana officials close records on school district

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana officials won’t release a new report that examines health insurance costs at an eastern Indiana school district.

The Star Press reports that the decision to withhold the information comes as the public prepares to comment on whether the state should take control of the financially struggling Muncie Community Schools.

The report aims to provide the district and its emergency manager with information about acquiring a new health insurance plan.

The attorney representing the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance says the document is being used in collective-bargaining negotiations between emergency managers and the Muncie Teachers Association, and is exempt from open records law.

Officials are also withholding information on bids to purchase school buildings, health insurance bids and a report analyzing the district’s property and casualty insurance costs.

