Free Friday | Fun, no-cost activities

Below are some family-friendly free things you can do today and this weekend.
Friday, November 10:
Matilda Jane Warehouse Sale
Memorial Coliseum
November 10th, 9am – 5pm
November 11th, 9am – 2pm
Free Admission
matildajaneclothing.com.
Saturday, November 11:
Free Meals to Veterans
Bob Evans, all day
Texas Roadhouse, 11-2 p.m.
Waynedale American Legion, 12-6 p.m.
Community Center, 8:30 a.m.
Memorial Ornaments
7910 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Lutheran Hospital:
Medical Office Building Two
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(260) 435-7704
Sunday, November 12:
Free Holiday Films
Goshen Theater
“The Santa Clause”
2 p.m.
GoshenTheater.com
574-238-5572
Alicia Pyle Quartet
ACPL Main Branch
2-3 p.m.
Free Concert
Feat. Evan Gidley