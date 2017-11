(CNN) Snack maker Little Debbie created quite a stir on social media with a tweet earlier this week that seemed to indicate the company would be getting rid of one of its products.

But Little Debbie fans can rest easy because apparently Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddies, Oatmeal Creme Pies and Honey Buns aren’t going anywhere.

The company admitted it just wanted to get people talking about their favorite snack and there are no plans to get rid of any products.