Area eateries offering vets free meals

How do you thank a veterans for their selfless service to our nation? Perhaps there’s no sufficient way, but a free meal doesn’t hurt.

Here are the area restaurants offering active-duty military and military veterans free meals or other items this Veterans Day:

Applebee’s (free meal)

American Legion Waynedale Post 241 (free meal)

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (free meal Friday AND Saturday)

Bob Evans (free meal)

Buffalo Wild Wings (free wings and fries)

Chili’s (free meal)

Chuck E. Cheese’s (free pizza)

Cracker Barrel (free dessert)

Dunkin’ Donuts (free donut)

Fazoli’s (free meal)

Golden Corral (free meal Monday)

IHOP (free pancakes Friday)

Little Caesars Pizza (free pizza)

Logan’s Roadhouse (free lunch)

LongHorn Steakhouse (appetizer or dessert)

O’Charley’s (free meal)

Olive Garden (free meal)

Outback Steakhouse (free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage)

Red Lobster (appetizer or dessert)

Red Robin (free meal)

Ruby Tuesday (free appetizer)

Texas Roadhouse (lunch only)

TGIFridays (lunch only)

NOTE: Most deals require a military ID or proof of service. WANE recommends checking with the restaurant to determine qualifications.