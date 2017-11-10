11/10 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Bishop Dwenger at Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The clock struck midnight on Angola.

No team had ever won two sectional road games in overtime until the Hornets did so in back-to-back weeks, but their fairy-tale run came to an end. Bishop Dwenger beat Angola in the 4A regional final, 34-0.

The Saints led just 7-0 at the half thanks to a Patrick O’Keefe to Bradley Black touchdown. In the third quarter, the Bishop Dwenger rushing attack got rolling. Chip Clark, T.J. McGarry and Tommy Steele let the way on the ground. They totaled 20 points in the third quarter. Then late in the fourth quarter, the Saints defense held strong to maintain their shutout. (This against a potent Angola team that averaged 41 points per game this season).

The Hornets first loss of the year is also their last as they finish the season 12-1.

Bishop Dwenger will face Lowell at home next Friday in semi-state.