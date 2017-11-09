Triple shooting on E. Sherwood Terrace leaves 2 dead, 1 critical

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are trying find information after three women were found shot multiple times early Thursday morning.

FWPD Spokesman Officer Chris Felton said police were called for a reported shooting in the 200 block of East Sherwood Terrace shortly after 4 a.m.

Police found three women outside of a home. One was pronounced dead by paramedics. The other two were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A second woman later died.

Felton said police don’t have any possible suspect information. They’re also not clear the relationship between the three women or if they live in the area.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are gathering potential evidence and attempting to locate possible witnesses.

Felton said police have not found any weapons at the crime scene.

The names of the women have not been released.