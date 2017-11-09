SUV backs over woman in driveway

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A Wolcottville woman was badly hurt when a vehicle ran over her as she was guiding its driver out of a driveway Wednesday evening.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was struck in the driveway of a home at 4200 S. 900 E. in Wolcottville.

Investigators said in a news release that Lydia Wohlers of Wolcottville was helping a gray 2008 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Claire Cramer of Shipshewana back out of the driveway. In the process, the Equinox struck a parked white 2017 GMC Acadia then Wohlers, knocking the woman to the ground.

The Equinox stopped atop Wohlers, according to a report.

Cramer then drove the Equinox off Wohlers and crashed it into the Acadia again.

Wohlers suffered a fractured pelvis, fractured ankle and a cut to the head. She was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital by a family member, then transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.