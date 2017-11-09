Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bedford man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Bedford.

Bedford is approximately 76 miles south of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police said the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 58-year-old Richard Lagle.

Lagle was last seen in Bedford Thursday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

He is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 150 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes. Police said Lagle is believed to be wearing a baseball cap, brown hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Lagle should call 911 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 275-3316.