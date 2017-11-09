Police searching for discount store robber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a local discount store last month.

Authorities were called around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 to the Family Dollar store at 6442 Bluffton Road on a report of an armed robbery. No other information about the robbery was available.

In surveillance images released by police on Thursday, a black man dressed in a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants in shown. He appears to be wearing gloves.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers 436-7867 or 427-1222.