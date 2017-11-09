Person dies of apparent overdose in grocery store parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person died of what police believe was a heroin overdose in the parking lot of the North Clinton Street Kroger store late Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called around 11:30 p.m. to the parking lot of the store at 4120 N. Clinton St., near the Memorial Coliseum, on a report of an unconscious person in a car there. Responders arrived and found the person dead.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that the person had died of a likely heroin overdose. A needle was found in the person’s arm, police said.

The body had been in the car for 4-6 hours, police said.

The person has not been identified.