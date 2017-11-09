Ohio using age progression photos to try and solve missing person cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine announced Thursday that the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is now able to create age progression photos as a means to help local law enforcement agencies in their investigations of missing persons cases.

The first age progression photo involves a 1990 case where Elaine Johnson disappeared from her Parma apartment in 1990. Johnson was 41 at the time and the age progression photo shows how she might look now at the age of 68.

Johnson’s money, credit cards, and identification were found inside of her apartment, but her keys were missing. Her car was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot, and her clothing items were in the complex’s laundry room where her storage locker was open.

“By creating age-progression photographs, the goal is to bring older missing persons cases back into the public eye to generate new tips on a person’s whereabouts or disappearance,” said Attorney General DeWine. “The hope is that someone will recognize a photo, and we’ll find that missing person safe and sound, but if foul play is involved, we hope the new attention to these cases will convince those with information that it is time to come forward.”

Anyone with information on Elaine Johnson’s disappearance or whereabouts should contact the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 or Det. Joseph Duganier at 440-887-7337.

The BCI Missing Persons Unit was created to assist local law enforcement in missing persons cases. There are currently nearly 1,100 people listed as missing in the Attorney General’s Missing Persons Database.