Northrop’s Royal (IU) and Tiney-Williams (Purdue) headed to Big Ten

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both Jalen Royal and Alicia Tiney-Williams signed with a track and field program at an in-state Big Ten school, but the two Northrop standouts are heading different directions.

Royal signed with Indiana University. Last spring Royal won both a sectional and regional title in the 800 meters and finished fourth in the 800 at the state meet.

Tiney-Williams will throw at Purdue University. She finished fifth in the shot put at last year’s state meet after winning a sectional and regional title. Her throw of 43 feet 10.5 inches at sectionals set a new sectional record.