Inmate missing from work release program

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Noble County are looking for a woman who failed to return to jail after spending the day in a work release program.

Kayla Preston, 24, left the Noble County jail at 6:02 Thursday morning to work at Busche Enterprise in Kendallville. She failed to return to the Noble County Jail by 6:00 p.m.

Preston was last seen driving a red 2010 Ford Taurus with a personalized plate of WABIKA.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call the Noble County Sheriff’s Department or any law enforcement agency.