GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the area’s top two teams will go head-to-head for a regional title Friday night as 4A no. 8 Bishop Dwenger travels to 4A no. 5 Angola in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The Saints are coming off a 41-20 win over Wayne in the 4A sectional 20 title game last Friday.

Angola is coming off a 31-30 overtime win at Culver Academy in the 4A sectional 19 championship game last week.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Angola. WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. to preview the game, then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 for the area’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!