City to buy North River property for future development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne will buy the North River property with the intent to shop it for future private development.

The city announced early Thursday that it had entered into a purchase agreement with Calhoun Investments, LLC to buy the 29-acre property bounded by Clinton, Fourth and Harrison streets. The site was a former rail yard and scrap yard, but has sat vacant and empty since 2006.

Details of the purchase were not released.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said the property, which the city called “an important gateway into downtown,” will be a private development opportunity.

“This is a tremendous next step in our ongoing efforts to ensure Fort Wayne is a point of destination for economic development opportunities, job growth and quality of life amenities that businesses and residents desire,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re looking forward to what opportunities will be possible for private development as a result of the City having control of the North River property.”

The purchase agreement calls for the city to buy the property in its current condition. The city will assume responsibility for any future environmental remediation, if it’s required.

The future use of the property will determine the necessary site preparation or remediation, the city said.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission will consider becoming the title holder of the North River property on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, City Council will consider an ordinance to assume responsibility for any future environmental remediation, if required, at the property.

After that, the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board will consider a $4.63 million funding commitment to the City of Fort Wayne Redevelopment Authority to purchase the property. The city said the CIB funding would be interest-free and repaid as future development warrants, without a deadline for repayment.

City Council will take a final vote on the ordinance on Nov. 28, and the city and Calhoun Investments, LLC will close on the property Dec. 1.