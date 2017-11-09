Cavalcade of Carroll seniors put pen to paper

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Justin Becker, Ari Bolinger, Tim Cater, Kelli Damman, Maggie Falater, Lansgton Ginder, Connor Goetz, Hayden Jones, Makaela Lochmueller, and Riley Perlich all signed to play college sports on Thursday.

Hayden Jones – Baseball – Mississippi State

One of the elite catchers in the United States, will be a 2018 graduate of CHS and plans on attending Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. In 84 varsity games Hayden has 71 runs, collected 116 hits, 26 2B, 8 HR, 77 RBI, 34 BB and a .439 career average while hitting in the middle of the Charger line up. Hayden has been named All-Area and All-State among many other awards and recognitions in his first three years of high school baseball. Hayden is the son of Ken and Jennifer Jones.

Langston Ginder – Baseball – Ball State



Langston, the son of Dave and Kristen Ginder, will be a 2018 graduate of CHS and plans on attending Ball State University in Muncie, IN. Langston, a middle infielder, in 84 varsity games has 77 runs, 97 hits, 22 2B, 1 HR, 54 RBI, 52 BB and a .402 career average while hitting at the top of the Charger line up. Langston has been named All-Area and All-State during his past junior season.

Justin Becker – Track – Purdue

The top sprinter in Carroll history, and one of the best in Indiana during his high school career, has signed with Purdue to pursue a degree and continue his track career. A seven-time all-state athlete, Becker owns school records in the 100m dash (10.63s), 200m dash (21.74s), and 4x100m relay (41.06s), placing 5th, 9th, and 1st, respectively, in those events at this spring’s outdoor state meet. Becker also won the 60m dash at the indoor state meet last spring, setting a state record (6.83s) in the process.

Riley Perlich – Baseball – Wright State



A pitcher/first baseman Riley is the son of Jeff and Amy Perlich, has been a starter in the baseball program since his freshman year. During his three years as a starter he played first base in 78 games, 71 hits, 24 2B, 4 HR, 70 RBI and a .314 ave. As a pitcher he has appeared in 25 games, 121.3 IP, 13 Wins 3 Loses, 130 K’s and a 1.96 ERA.

Connor Goetz – Cross Country/Track – Oakland University

While he has had success in track, winning the sectional 3200m run last spring and being named 1st Team Academic All-State for the second time in the sport, much of Goetz’s success has come through cross country. A key contributor to last fall’s state championship team, Goetz was the captain of this year’s squad. In the process, he ran the third fastest 5k time in school history, and finished in 13th place at the state meet, earning All-State honors and a spot on the senior Indiana All-Star team. He was also named 1st Team Academic All-State this year and at the state meet received the IHSAA’s prestigious Charles F. Maas Mental Attitude Award, the first such recipient in Carroll cross country history.

Kelli Damman – Basketball – Purdue Northeast

Damman is a 5-foot-9 combo guard that helped lead Carroll to a 18-7 record last season and a sectional title.

Maggie Falater- Cross Country/Track – Indiana State

Maggie She has been a big contributor to the highly successful cross country and track teams at Carroll. Maggie is a two-time All-State runner and a scoring member of numerous cross country team championships including 3 straight State Runner-Up finishes, 3 Semi-State championships, 4 Sectional and Regional championships. On the track, Maggie was a member of relays teams that won 3 Sectional and 2 Regional championships. Maggie ended her high school cross country career by being named to the Indiana All-Stars and will represent Indiana in the Mid-East All-Star meet.

Ari Bolinger – Volleyball – St. Thomas University

Ari is a 3 year Varsity member of the Carroll Volleyball program. She was voted team MVP her Junior season, and was also voted as a Captain her Senior year. Ari, led the team this season in Kills and Aces and brought an intensity to her game that helped guide the team to a Sectional Championship. She was also just selected on the 2017-18 Indiana Academic All-State team.

Makaela Lochmueller – Volleyball – Grace College

Makaela is a 3 year Varsity member of the Carroll Volleyball program. Makaela received the Mental Attitude award last year in 2016. She was voted Captain this season, and brought endless energy to the court.

Tim Cater – Swimming – California Polytechnic State University

Four (4) year letter winner

Indiana HS State Meet Scorer (100fly & 200IM)

NHC All-Conference selection: Fr year

NHS (National Honor Society) Member

Member of the Fort Wayne Swim Team

USA Swimming Winter Junior National Meet Swimmer