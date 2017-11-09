After 95 years, there is only one thing he would change

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Bob Heiny was a local basketball star, World War II veteran, and a father of three. At 95 he has led a full life and keeps right on going. No Regrets. But if he could do it all over again, there is one thing he would change.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Bob Heiny was a local basketball star, World War II veteran, and a father of three. At 95 he has led a full life and keeps right on going. No Regrets. But if he could do it all over again, there is one thing he would change.
Advertisement
Advertisement