3-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A three-vehicle crash in southeast Fort Wayne sent at least one woman to a local hospital early Thursday.

Police and medics were called around 9 a.m. to the intersection of Adams Center and Paulding roads on a report of a crash there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that three vehicles were involved, and one had rolled into a ditch and left a baby and an adult trapped.

It’s not clear how the crash happened, how many people were hurt or how badly. One woman was loaded into an ambulance, alert.

Crews were cleaning up the scene around 9:30 a.m.