26 arrested in ‘Operation Buzzkill’ drug bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) More than two dozen people from six cities and towns were arrested early Thursday on drug charges.

A year-long investigation coined “Operation Buzzkill” came to a head early Thursday with the arrests of 26 people on various drug charges. Officers with the DETECT Drug Task Force, made up of officers from Adams and Wells counties, served 26 of 30 arrests warrants at 4 a.m.

Police said the suspects were arrested in Fort Wayne, Ossian, Geneva, Decatur, Monroe and Berne.

The year-long investigation centered around drugs including painkillers, spice and K2, heroin, cocaine, LSD and crystal meth.

More information, including the identities of the suspects arrested, is expected to be released later today.