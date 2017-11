11/9 Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 8 Homestead rolled 4A no. 11 Northridge 67-37 to headline area girls basketball on Thursday night.

Homestead was led by Sylare Starks with 16 points, Haley Swing with 15, and Sydney Graber with 14.

Homestead is now 1-1 on the season and will open SAC play at Wayne on Saturday night.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GBB: NORTHRIDGE 37 HOMESTEAD 67 (F)

GBB: DEKALB 42 ANGOLA 101 (F)

GBB: LEO 45 CANTERBURY 34 (F)

GBB: WAYNE 28 EAST NOBLE 43 (F)

GBB: LAKEWOOD PARK 47 CHURUBUSCO 28 (F)

GBB: PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 79 HAMILTON 23 (F)