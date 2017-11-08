Starfire standouts: Wanner picks Louisville, Wurster to IPFW

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of South Adams seniors put pen to paper on Wednesday morning as Addie Wanner signed to run track at Louisville while Madi Wurster is heading to IPFW to play volleyball.

Last spring as a junior Wanner finished fifth at the state meet in the high jump and competed in the 100 meter hurdles and long jump.

The 6-foot-2 Wurster was a force on the volleyball court for the Starfires as a senior. She led the team in kills (435) and blocks (69) and was second with 47 aces. South Adams finished 23-10 this past fall.