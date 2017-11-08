Southwestern Indiana man sentenced for crash that killed 3

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a southwestern Indiana man to 15 years for causing a crash that killed three family members returning from a band competition.

Greene Superior Court Judge Dena Martin sentenced 20-year-old Mason Hartke of Jasper on Wednesday to five years on each of three counts of operating a vehicle causing death while intoxicated. She suspended 1½ years of each sentence.

The Nov. 13, 2016, crash along Interstate 69 in Greene County killed 17-year-old Sophie Rinehart, 46-year-old David Rinehart and 74-year-old Ruth Rinehart. The crash occurred after David Rinehart, of Newburgh, pulled off to a shoulder after hitting a deer.

Sophie Rinehart had performed with the Castle High School marching band the previous day in Indianapolis.

Hartke told state police he believed he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.