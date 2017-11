FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Snider High School two student-athletes signed to play D-1 sports on Wednesday morning as Hannah Barnes will play basketball at Ferris State while Michael Brewer will suit up for the Eastern Kentucky baseball team.

A 5-foot-8 forward, Barnes averaged 8.7 points and 4 rebounds as a junior for a balanced Snider team.

Brewer, an outfielder, hit .341 as a junior for the Panthers. He added 2 home runs and 12 stolen bases and helped lead Snider to a sectional title.