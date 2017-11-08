Retired couple originally from Michigan among dead

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — One of several married couples killed in the Texas church shooting was originally from Michigan.

Robert and Shani Corrigan got married the summer after graduating from high school in Michigan. His sister says they moved around during his three decades in the Air Force and first learned about the tiny town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he was stationed in San Antonio. His sister, Sharon Corrigan, says the couple bought a home in a nearby town, and when Robert Corrigan retired, he and his wife put down roots. She says a big part of their lives was First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

The Corrigans were among the more than two dozen victims killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire inside the small church. The rampage marked the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

The rampage killed several members of at least two extended families, many of them children. About 20 other church goers were wounded.