Pence sets Indiana trip to tout GOP tax overhaul plan

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to suburban Indianapolis in trying to build support for the Republican-led tax overhaul plan.

The White House says Pence will fly into Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon and then head to a graphics and signs manufacturer in Plainfield, where he will participate in a roundtable discussion and then give a speech about the tax plan.

The former Indiana governor will be joined by Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta at TKO Graphix.

Pence’s trip comes as the Trump administration is trying to win support from Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly for the tax plan.

President Donald Trump traveled to Indianapolis in September to tout the plan, just days after Pence promoted it at an Anderson event.