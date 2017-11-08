Missing Fort Wayne woman believed to be in danger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police need the public’s help finding a woman they believe could be in danger.

Brenda Hirscher has been missing since 10 a.m. Wednesday. She was last seen near her home in the 6700 block of Wheelock Road, according to FWPD Spokesman Officer Chris Felton.

Police said the 59-year-old Hirscher was last seen wearing a dark blue jean jacket, a medical mask on her facem and a sweatband on her forehead. She’s 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weights 110 pounds, and has long black and grey hair.

Police believe she could be in danger because of a medical condition and the weather. She is not believed to be in a vehicle.

If you locate Hirscher call 911 immediately.

A picture of Hirscher was not immediately available.