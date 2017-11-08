Meijer announces Black Friday details

Meijer has announced its weeklong Black Friday deals which start Nov. 19 and continue through Nov. 25, with additional one-day deals on Thanksgiving and Black Friday and with special Santa Bucks savings on Saturday.

Meijer will offer one-day only specials on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Saturday beginning at 6 a.m. Customers with a Meijer Home Delivery membership will find that many in-store deals can also be purchased and delivered on the same day if ordered through Shipt.

“This year, we have expanded the number of deals across the store so our customers can find something for everyone on their list,” said Peter Whitsett, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing for Meijer. “With a full week of hot deals and special offers there are more opportunities than ever to save. New to most of our markets this year customers can now get the added convenience of same day delivery thanks to our home delivery program.”

Black Friday All Week

Buy 1, Get 1 Free Kitchen Gadgets, Pyrex Bakeware, Grand Gourmet Bakeware, or Rubbermaid food storage

Buy 1, Get 1 Free Select Video Games (look for the red sticker)

Instapot 6qt. pressure cooker for $89.99 plus $20 off next shopping trip via Meijer custom coupon at checkout

Buy 1, Get 1 $1 Yankee Candles Large Jar or Large Tumbler

Thanksgiving Day Deals

Save $180 on a Vizio 48” Smart LED TV, regularly $379.99

Save $90 on a Xbox One S 500GB Console, regularly $279.99

Save $100 off your next Meijer shopping trip when you buy one Apple Watch Series 1 or Series 2 for $249 or more. (exclusions apply)

Save $150 off your next Meijer shopping trip when you when you buy one Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ or iPad Pro 10.5″ for $599 or more. (exclusions apply)

Buy 1, Get 2 Free Select Women’s Apparel

Buy 1, Get 1 $1 Shoes

50 percent off Select Toys

20 percent off Select Lego Sets

Black Friday Deals

Save $200 on an Element 48” LED HDTV, regularly $399.99

Save $100 off your next shopping trip when you buy a Vizio 60” Smart 4K UHD-TV or a Vizio 55” Smart LED TV.

Buy one, get one free of equal or lesser value on all Hasbro Games.

Save 50 percent off select NERF Blasters, Barbie toys, and Playskool Heroes.

Save $50 on your next Meijer shopping trip when you buy one Kitchen Aid 4.5 QT Classic Plus Stand Mixer.

Buy one, get one 50 percent off Shopkins Figures or Accessories

50 percent off select Nerf Blasters

Buy 1, Get 1 Apparel for the family (mix and match)

Santa Bucks are Back Beginning Nov 25

Meijer is bringing back its popular Santa bucks beginning Nov. 25. Customers can save anywhere from $3 to $20 off select items throughout the store. Meijer will host a bake sale on select holiday bake ware and ingredients, including a .99 cent deal on 5lb bags of Meijer branded flour and sugar.

The ad previews can be seen here or via Facebook and Twitter. While customers can see the ads prior to distribution, the preview does not change the effective date of the advertised products.